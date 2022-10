The Phillies won 4-3 against the San Diego Padres Sunday night.

PHILADELPHIA — It all started with a 6-run rally in the 9th inning against the Cardinals, and now, the Phillies are going to the World Series.

Down 3-2 in the bottom of the 8th, Philadelphia's biggest star was able to shine through the rain. Bryce Harper, with what Joe Davis called on the FS1 broadcast, "the swing of his life!" A go-ahead, 2-run homer. The Phillies won 4-3.

Harper the hero and the city of Brotherly Love showed him plenty of it.