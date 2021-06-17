Wanted: New pet parents to adopt shelter animals after several organizations have reached full capacity

Griffin Pond Animal Shelter in Lackawanna County is just one of the organizations in our area that can no longer accept pets or strays after running out room.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — During the pandemic, you may remember some animal shelters in our area and across the country managed to almost empty their places after so many pet adoptions.

But now, it's almost the opposite at a number of spots including the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter near Clarks Summit.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey visited the shelter on Thursday to see why there has been such an influx.

Ryan also highlighted several pets up for adoption at Griffin Pond.

Here's what Griffin Pond said on its Facebook page that got the attention of many:

Griffin Pond Resources/Wish Lists:

Head here for the nonprofit's wish list. There's a general list and there's a link directly to Griffin Pond's Amazon wish list.

Monetary Donations - CLICK HERE! Donations could be made via credit card, PayPal, cash in person or by mail, or checks in person or by mail - These donations help keep the facility open and they allow the group to provide the care that these animals need on a daily basis - Griffin Pond runs solely on donations from the public.

Adoption Application and Adoptable Animals - Adopters must have an approved application on file to schedule an appointment to meet animals - All animals can be viewed at that link or Griffin Pond's Facebook page, Instagram or TikTok @griffinpondas.

How to volunteer - head to this link! Volunteer dog walkers will go through a short tutorial/training on how Griffin Pond handles the dogs and safely walk them at the shelter. The nonprofit is always in need of volunteers for just about everything around the shelter such as laundry, dishes, cleaning, etc. Volunteers are also needed for events hosted year-round.

Fostering a dog - this type of activity helps tremendously because it opens up additional kennels. If Griffin Pond has animals that come in sick, a foster parent has the ability to oversee their care throughout the night.

More Adoption Resources For Our Area

To find an animal shelter near you or a rescue organization where you can adopt a pet, head here!



