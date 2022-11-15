Report: Pennsylvania infrastructure graded overall C

Officials say the maintenance and modernization of Pennsylvania's infrastructure is vital to the economy, public health, safety and security.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Despite an announcement by the Wolf administration that $7.9 billion has been invested in Pennsylvania to improve infrastructure, it's a mixed report when it comes to the health of the infrastructure.

According to the Pennsylvania Council of the American Society of Civil Engineers' (ASCE) 2022 Infrastructure Report Card, Pennsylvania earned an overall grade of a C-.

Some notable highs included aviation and hazardous water, for which the Commonwealth received a B- in each.

On the other hand, lows included drinking water- stormwater and transit, for which the state received a D. As for wastewater, the state was graded a D-.

"Our commitment to continue and develop functional and sustainable infrastructure is the reason we are here today. With so much growth and new projects underway, Pennsylvania agencies and businesses have a lot to be proud of from this report," said Michelle Madzelan, the co-chair of ASCE 2022 Report Card.