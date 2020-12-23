Horses wanted for duty in the state police

Troopers are asking for donations to fill the ranks of the mounted patrol unit.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for donations of horses to support its mounted patrol unit.

The state police maintain a stable at their training academy in Hershey and rely on donations to fill a complement of 28 horses.

The horses are used statewide for searches, crowd control, security, and patrol of remote areas. They also participate in parades, demonstrations, and other community events.

Since 2015, horse owners from across the commonwealth have donated 12 horses to the PSP mounted patrol unit.

Troopers made a similar plea for donations about three years ago.