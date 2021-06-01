Pennsylvania political leaders react to storming of U.S. Capitol building by angry supporters of President Trump

The U.S. Capitol building was placed on lockdown and both chambers evacuated as Trump supporters marched through evacuated public spaces in the building.

Pennsylvania's representatives in Congress and other political figures have issued statements reacting to the storming of the U.S. Capitol by angry supporters of President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

As members of Congress convened to confirm the Electoral College results declaring president-elect Joe Biden the victor, supporters of the president breached the Capitol building, marching through hallways while shouting and waving Trump, American and Confederate flags, forcing a halt to the proceedings as the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives were evacuated.

Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey, who moments before the proceedings ended spoke in opposition to those objecting to Arizona's electors, issued the following statement:

“This is an absolute disgrace. I appreciate the work of the United States Capitol Police under difficult circumstances. I am currently safe as are the few members of my staff that are currently at the Capitol complex.”

Rep. Scott Perry tweeted:

Today in DC should have been about meaningful debate, peaceful protest and the Rule of Law -- not chaos and talks of coups. I unequivocally condemn any violence and criminal acts taking place, and pray for a restoration of peace. — RepScottPerry (@RepScottPerry) January 6, 2021

Speaker of the Pennsylvania House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) and House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Center/Mifflin) issued the following statement:

“Any act of violence or destruction is a crime and should be treated as such.

“Peaceful transitions of power are something our country has responsibly proceeded with since our founding and should serve as an inspiration to the rest of the world.

“An objection to the electoral process is within the rights of members of Congress and has been exercised by members from both sides of the aisle at different times in our nation’s history.

“However, that process leads to debate and dialogue, not violence and mayhem.

“We strongly condemn any act of violence and destruction and pray for all those impacted today.”

Rep. Lloyd Smucker:

2/2- In response to the many inquiries- I am thankful to the Capitol Police for maintaining order and security at our location. My staff and I are safe. — Rep. Lloyd Smucker (@RepSmucker) January 6, 2021

U.S. Rep. John Joyce:

“O:ur nation was founded on the resolute principles of freedom of speech and peaceful demonstration. Violent protest is always unacceptable. Like so many Americans, I am deeply saddened by the unlawful attacks on the U.S. Capitol, the People’s House. God bless the brave U.S. Capitol Police and law enforcement.”

Republican Congressman Fred Keller:

“The violence happening at the U.S. Capitol is shameful, completely unacceptable, and un-American. This is not how our Republic should operate and the rioters must be fully prosecuted. My staff and I are safe and sheltered in place at a secure location. God bless our Capitol police and first responders.”

The Pennsylvania House Democratic Caucus statement:

“For numerous weeks, leaders have failed to speak in a unified bipartisan voice that America respects the rule of law, the peaceful transition of power and the will of the voters to decide our elections. From our state Capitol to our nation’s Capitol people have been cavalier with our democracy and now we have violence in an attempt to overturn our elections through force.

“We are calling on our Republican colleagues, starting with Speaker Bryan Cutler and Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, to immediately and unequivocally denounce this violence and support the rule of law and the peaceful transition of power. It’s time for all of us to do our part to lead. It’s time for all of us to stand together and urge peace and respect. We demand Republicans will do the right thing and join us today and in days to come to restore the people’s faith in their democracy.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf also weighed in.

What we're seeing today is not democracy—it's an attempted coup.



We had a free and fair election. The results were clear.



Republicans from Pres. Trump to PA legislative leaders need to stop the disinformation and tell their supporters the truth before there's further violence. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) January 6, 2021

President-elect Joe Biden: