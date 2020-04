The PLCB hopes to be able to accept about 10,000 orders a day across the state.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board says it's increasing the number of orders accepted per day.

State stores will not be reopening just yet, but 46 additional Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores will be helping to fulfill online orders.

