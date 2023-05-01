Beginning Feb. 17, you'll be able to order online from a local Girl Scout troop by entering your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA) officially kicked off their 2023 cookie season today.

This year is expected to be bigger, and better, than ever with a new online tool.

The Girl Scouts are partnering with a new baker for their cookies this year, ABC Bakers, to provide a new online cookie-selling platform for the Girl Scouts to utilize.

The girls will be able to home their online business skills through the platform. They will be able to email, accept and manage cookie orders, set goals and manage inventory.

The partnership also means some exciting new cookie varieties in the lineup.

"We are going to be offering some new flavors to our customers such as [refreshing] lemonades and [our] gluten-free cookie, caramel chocolate chip," said Jessica Mislinski with GSHPA. "We're really excited to partner with this new backer this year for both our girls, our volunteers and all of our customers."

