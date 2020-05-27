PennDOT extends expiration dates for driver licenses, photo IDs, and learner’s permits

Is your license about to expire? If so, PennDOT has some good news for you.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — PennDOT announced Wednesday that expiration dates for driver licenses, ID cards, and learner's permits, will be extended for Pennsylvania residents in response to statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

Expiration dates for driver licenses, photo ID cards and learner's permits scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020 through June 30, 2020, have been extended until June 30, 2020.

Camera cards with expiration dates during this time will also be extended through June 30, 2020.

Limited services are available at some Driver License and Photo License Centers and 24 hours a day online at dmv.pa.gov.