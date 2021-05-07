Is PA's economy bouncing back from COVID-19 crisis?

Is Pennsylvania bouncing back from the COVID-19 crisis? One group says the Keystone State is lagging behind the rest of the country.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Is PA bouncing back from COVID crisis?

Analysis shows PA’s economic recovery is falling behind

Analysis shows PA’s economic recovery from COVID crisis is lagging

The Commonwealth Foundation recently released an economic analysis of Pennsylvania.

Those analysts call the findings troubling.

“Pennsylvania is lagging behind. When you look at other states in terms of recovery of unemployment or of businesses opening especially small businesses, we’re not doing as well as the country as a whole, so we’re seeing this slide," said Elizabeth Stelle, director of policy analysis for Commonwealth Foundation.

The foundation is a think-tank based in Harrisburg.

Those economic findings reveal the Keystone State has a 16 percent decline in personal income and the second most business closures in the country last year.

“In Pennsylvania, we rank second in the country for how many closed at some point last year. Only Michigan had more businesses close. So that means we have a higher hill to climb when it comes to reopening and restoring those businesses, and we still don’t know how many of those businesses will ever reopen. That story is still unfolding," said Stelle.

On top of that, the foundation found that not enough Pennsylvanians are looking for work right now.

“We’re hovering right now around 7.3 percent unemployment. Only a handful of states are above us, and we’ve been at that for a couple of months and the longer people stay out of the workforce, the more difficult it is for them to get back into the workforce, so we’re very concerned about the long-term impact here.”