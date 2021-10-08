PennEast cancels plans for pipeline project between Pa. and New Jersey

PennEast Pipeline is officially pulling the plug on a pipeline that would have run through Luzerne and Carbon Counties.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Editor's note: The video above is from August of 2021.

Plans for a potential pipeline that would've run through Luzerne and Carbon Counties on its way to New Jersey have been canceled.

Even though PennEast Pipeline had received approval for the proposed pipeline and had received some required permits, the company said in a statement Monday that they have "ceased all further development of the project."

According to PennEast, the decision came after the company was unable to receive "certain permits, including water quality certification and other wetlands permits under section 401 of the Clean Water Act for the New Jersey portion of the project."