PennDOT sets vehicle and roadway restrictions for Wednesday storm

The restrictions will begin Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.

Speed limits would be restricted to 45 mph on these roadways for all vehicles while the restrictions are in place. Commercial vehicles not affected by the bans must move to the right lane.

Beginning 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, PennDOT and PTC anticipate vehicle restrictions will begin to be phased in reflecting Level 1 of the state's weather event vehicle restriction plan on the following roadways:

All northbound and southbound miles of Route 33;

Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) from the Pennsylvania Turnpike to Interstate 95;

All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 78;

Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to the New Jersey border;

All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 81;

All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 83;

All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 84;

Interstate 95 from the Delaware border to the New Jersey border;

All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 283;

All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 380;

Interstate 476 from the Pennsylvania Turnpike to Interstate 95;

All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 676;

All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 295;

All eastbound and westbound miles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike from the Breezewood interchange to the New Jersey border; and

All northbound and southbound miles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension (Interstate 476) from Interstate 76 to the Clark Summit interchange.

Under Level 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers, or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV's, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

motorcycles.

Beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, vehicle restrictions will begin to be phased in reflection Level 3 restrictions on the following roadways:

All northbound and southbound miles of Route 33;

All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 78;

Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to the New Jersey border;

All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 81;

All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 83;

All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 84;

All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 283;

All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 380;

Interstate 476 from the Pennsylvania Turnpike to Interstate 95;

All eastbound and westbound miles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike from the Breezewood interchange to the New Jersey border; and

All northbound and southbound miles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension (Interstate 476) from Interstate 76 to the Clark Summit interchange.

On roadways with Level 3 restrictions, no commercial vehicles are permitted except loaded single trailers with chains or approved alternate traction devices.

Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes, and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.