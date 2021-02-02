x
PennDOT updates highway restrictions

Some roads in our area remain restricted and some are opening again.
PennDOT has updated restrictions on several roadways in the east-central region of Pennsylvania.

Tier 1 restrictions are now in effect on the following roadways:

  • The entire length of Interstate 81 in both directions in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Susquehanna Counties;
  • Interstate 78 (between PA 33 and New Jersey State Line) in Northampton County;
  • Interstate 80 (between PA 33 and New Jersey State Line) in Monroe County;
  • US 22 in Lehigh and Northampton counties;
  • PA 33 in Monroe and Northampton counties.

Drivers are reminded that Tier 4 restrictions were placed yesterday and remain in effect on the following roadways:

  • Interstate 80 (between Luzerne County Line and PA 33) in Carbon and Monroe counties;
  • Interstate 380 in Monroe County.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

  • Tractors without trailers;
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;
  • Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;
  • Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;
  • Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;
  • School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and
  • Motorcycles.

On roadways with Tier 4 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes, and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.