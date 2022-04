Beginning at 10:00 p.m. Tier 1 of the commonwealth's weather event vehicle restriction plan.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Winter storm warnings and advisories are in effect for parts of Northeastern and central Pa.

Because of that, PennDOT is temporarily restricting certain vehicles on interstates.

Those restrictions will go into effect at 10 p.m. on Interstates 81, 84, and 380.

Tractors without trailers, school buses, and motorcycles will not be allowed.

Speed limits will also be lowered to 45 miles per hour.