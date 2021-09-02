PennDOT reduces speed limits in northeast PA

PennDOT has reduced speed limits on several roadways in northeast Pennsylvania due the winter weather.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Due to the winter storm impacting the region, PennDOT has temporarily reduced the speed limit on several major roadways in northeastern Pennsylvania Tuesday as of 5:30 AM.

PennDOT encourages motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

Interstate 80 east of interstate 81 in Luzerne County

Interstate 84 in Lackawanna, Pike, and Wayne Counties

Interstate 380 in Lackawanna and Wayne County

Interstate 81 in Luzerne County to the New York State line

All truck drivers are reminded that during this speed limit reduction, trucks are to travel in the right lane of the highway.