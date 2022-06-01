PennDOT places speed restrictions on highways

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Ahead of the snow, PennDOT is enacting some speed restrictions in our area.

On Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County, the speed limit is reduced to 45 miles per hour and trucks must stay in the right lane.

The same restrictions are in place on Interstate 80 in Monroe and Carbon counties.

More information:

· Interstates 78 in Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton counties

· All of I-80

· All of I-380

· All of I-84

· I-81 South of Exit 191 (Dickson City)

Commercial vehicles must stay in the right lane while the speed restriction is in place on these roads. Additional restrictions on other roadways could be added depending on changing conditions.

In addition to the speed restrictions, vehicle restrictions were implemented earlier today. Vehicle restrictions reflect Level 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan, and are in effect on the following roadways:

Under Level 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

· Tractors without trailers;

· Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

· Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

· Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

· Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

· Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

· School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and motorcycles.

All truck drivers are reminded that during this speed limit reduction, trucks are to travel in the right lane of the highway.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511PA.com.