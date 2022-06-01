PennDOT places speed restrictions on highways

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel, but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's a slow-go; PennDOT has reduced the speed on several highways in the area.

On interstate 81, south of Dickson City, the speed limit is reduced to 45 miles per hour and trucks must stay in the right lane.

The same restrictions are in place on all of Interstates 80, 84, and 380.

Commercial vehicles must stay in the right lane while the speed restriction is in place on these roads.

