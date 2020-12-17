PennDOT lifts highway restrictions on vehicles

Certain types of vehicles were banned from highways during the snow on Wednesday.

PennDOT has lifted the temporary restriction on trucks and other vehicles from traveling on interstates in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

PennDOT temporarily restricted certain vehicles from using the interstates on Wednesday to help ensure that the interstates remained open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm.

Restrictions were placed on trucks and other vehicles in the region on major highways including Interstates 80, 81, 84, and 380.

PennDOT also has lifted the speed limit restrictions on all roadways in the region. All speeds are restored to their usual posted limits.

PennDOT said crews will continue to treat until roads are they are clear.