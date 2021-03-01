PennDOT reduces speeds on major roadways due to winter storm

Roads included are Interstates 80, 84 and 380.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — PennDOT has also temporarily reduced the speed limit on several major roadways across Northeastern Pennsylvania in response to the winter storm.

The speed limit has been reduced to 45 miles per hour along Interstate 81 in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Susquehanna Counties.

As well as Interstate 80 in Luzerne County, Interstate 84 in Lackawanna, Pike and Wayne Counties.

And the same goes for Interstate 380 in Lackawanna and Wayne County.

Similar changes are in place in Central Pennsylvania.

PennDOT reduced speeds on Interstate 80 and Interstate 180 to 45 miles per hour as well.

No word yet on when those restrictions might be lifted across our area.

PennDOT officials say they will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until roads are clear.