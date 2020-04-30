PennDOT getting back to work on area roads

Workers are expected to begin road and bridge projects on Friday, May 1.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — PennDOT is planning to begin road construction projects on Friday.

The plan to start working on state roads is in accordance with Governor Tom Wolf’s plan for a phased-in reopening of public and private construction.

PennDOT highway and bridge construction projects will resume beginning May 1, according to a release sent out on Thursday.

Road projects were halted in March after the governor's orders to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Work on all projects will be conducted in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.