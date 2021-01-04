PennDOT looking for feedback with winter survey

PennDOT is looking for your feedback with a brand new survey about this past winter.

MOUNT COBB, Pa. — How did it go?

With all the snow and ice this winter, PennDOT officials are looking for answers.

There is a new survey about where drivers get their road condition information and how they feel plow drivers did, and more.

“Honestly, winter never really ends at PennDOT. As soon as one winter is over, we are preparing for the next one. It’s always winter here," laughed PennDOT spokesperson Alexis Campbell.

PennDOT leaders said this kind of feedback helps them make improvements and better decisions moving forward.

“We ask generally about people’s satisfaction with our services but also what their expectations area. So it helps us to understand what our expectations are so we can communicate what people can expect," said Campbell.

PennDOT officials said they have done this kind of survey before.

"It takes us a little while to compile all that data. We generally do get a good amount of responses which is just great. We will share it with the districts and leadership and try to figure out how we can incorporate that feedback into our services.”

That survey is available through April 6.