PennDOT extends driver license expiration dates

The state is extending the dates as part of the coronavirus fight.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — PennDOT announced Friday that expiration dates for driver licenses, identification cards, and learner’s permits, will be extended in response to statewide efforts against COVID-19.

Effective April 30, 2020, expiration dates for driver licenses, photo ID cards, and learner's permits scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020, through May 31, 2020, are now extended through June 30, 2020.

These extensions are in addition to those announced on March 27.