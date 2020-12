Starting at noon Friday, certain vehicles will be banned on Interstate 80 except those using chains.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — PennDOT is enacting travel restrictions ahead of Friday's anticipated storm.

Starting at noon Friday, commercial vehicles will be banned on Interstate 80 in our area except those using chains.

Additionally buses, RV's, motorcycles, and cars pulling trailers will be banned.

Starting at 2 p.m.similar restrictions go into effect on Interstate 81, I-84, and I-380 in our area.