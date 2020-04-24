x
Penn State proposes tuition freeze

The tuition freeze might alleviate some of the hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania State University is proposing to freeze tuition at its current level through next year.

In a letter posted on its website, PSU President Eric Barron says the proposed the tuition freeze to alleviate some of the hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Penn State estimates it will lose $260 million through next year because of coronavirus.

As a result, the university has canceled some projects and proposed cost-saving measures.

The university's board still has to approve the tuition freeze.
Penn State planning to freeze 2020-21 tuition to help ease COVID-19 hardships | Penn State University
Due to the economic challenges facing Pennsylvania and the nation, Penn State President Eric J. Barron announced plans today (April 23) to freeze tuition rates for all students University-wide for the 2020-21 academic year.
Psu |Apr 23, 2020

