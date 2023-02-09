Route 220 back open after crash in central PA

x
There's a heads up for drivers Thursday morning in central PA. A stretch of Route 220 was shut down in Lycoming County due to a wreck.
Credit: WNEP

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — There's a heads up for drivers Thursday morning in central Pennsylvania.

A stretch of highway was shut down in Lycoming County after a wreck.

According to PennDOT, it happened on Route 220 between Hughesville and Beech Glen, Sullivan County.

The highway reopened around 8 a.m.

A detour was place using Routes 118 and 42.

There's no word if anyone was hurt in that crash in central PA.

For the latest traffic conditions, check out WNEP's Traffic Tracker.

