Route 220 back open after crash in central PA

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — There's a heads up for drivers Thursday morning in central Pennsylvania.

A stretch of highway was shut down in Lycoming County after a wreck.

According to PennDOT, it happened on Route 220 between Hughesville and Beech Glen, Sullivan County.

The highway reopened around 8 a.m.

A detour was place using Routes 118 and 42.

There's no word if anyone was hurt in that crash in central PA.

