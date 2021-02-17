Parents feeling burnout in our area and beyond

They call it parent burnout. Experts say it's a serious problem right now. Newswatch 16's Sarah Buynovsky spoke to parents in our area about the growing issue.

FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — It is the stress of the past year: worries about the economy, politics, the pandemic, childcare, in many cases helping kids learn from home, canceled family events, activities, and more all adding up to cause parent burnout.

“You know you can't sleep at night. You’re thinking what is he going to have to face tomorrow. Anxiety, absolutely you have it all, yeah definitely," said mother Crystal Ondrako of Carbondale.

Some experts call it a big problem, especially now.

“We’ve lost so much independence and ability to find a way to center ourselves to fill out own buckets and our own wells and who we have been dipping in empty wells. And absolutely they’re exhausted right now," said clinical psychologist Dr. Bethany Cook.

Parents said they are feeling it and hoping this year brings changes that make things better for themselves and their kids.

“This is still such an issue, and it just doesn’t seem to be getting any better like yes, they’re rolling out the vaccine, and political tensions are running so high, and I just feel like I’m constantly holding my breath so many emotions right now," said Laurent Trent of Factoryville.

Experts said all parents can do now is their best by making sure they take breaks for themselves when they can.