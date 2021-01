Whether you drive on through with an E-Z Pass, or get your bill mailed to you, you're about to pay more.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The new year means higher tolls when you drive the Turnpike.

The new tolls go into effect on Sunday.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission boosted tolls for drivers with EZ Pass by six percent.

If you don't have EZ Pass and get bills in the mail based on toll places taking pictures of your license plate, rates are going up by 45 percent.