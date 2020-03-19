PA Turnpike to reopen all 17 service plazas starting Friday morning

Restrooms and limited food items will be available inside each facility.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will reopen all 17 of its service plazas Friday, March 20.

Starting Friday at 7 a.m., restrooms inside all service plazas will be open 24 hours. The outdoor portable toilets will remain in place at the service plazas for approximately one week.

Limited food options will be available at all service plazas starting Friday at 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. for take-out only.

All service plazas will have limited staffing for the safety of the employees of HMS Host and 7-Eleven, which operate the PA Turnpike service plazas.