PA Supreme Court makes mail-in ballot ruling

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — With just eleven days until Election Day, Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruled mail-in ballots with signatures that are illegible or don't match signatures on file cannot be thrown out.

A unanimous court says there is nothing in Pennsylvania's election code requiring the ballots to be tossed.

The court also says political candidates or parties are not allowed to challenge the signatures.

According to state officials, more than 2.8 million Pennsylvanians have requested mail-in ballots.