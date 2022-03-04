State organization urges the allocation of more funding for state prisons amid worker shortage crisis

Officials say there are 700 vacant positions within Pennsylvania's state prisons: a vacancy rate of 7.9%.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — State prisons across Pennsylvania are experiencing a worker shortage crisis.

Right now, corrections officials say there are 700 vacant positions statewide, a vacancy rate of 7.9%.

"This is the highest I've ever seen, normally we're setting right around 200 on any given day," John Eckenrode, President of the PA State Corrections Officers Association, said.

Eckenrode says there are multiple reasons for these vacancies.

For one, he says the state has switched over to a centralized hiring system. In the past hiring was done at each institution.

"When I talk to the Human Resource Officers at those institutions, they tell me that the old way was better, and it was a little bit easier to get people to come in and go through that hiring process," Eckenrode explaines.

The biggest issue of them all, he says, is non-competitive wages.

According to the state's government jobs website, the starting salary for a corrections officer trainee starts at $43,000, a rate of $22 an hour.

"You look at restaurants and warehouses and the starting wage for those people that work in those facilities are sometimes actually better than our starting wage," he said.

According to Maria Bivens, Press Secretary for the Department of Corrections, they're aware of the staffing shortages. However, Pennsylvania's state prison population is at its lowest levels since 2001 and the filled custody staff positions to inmate ratio continues to decline despite the open positions.

Meanwhile, Eckenrode is lobbying to the general assembly to allocate more funding for our state prisons.