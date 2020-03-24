PA schools to stay closed through April 6th

Some schools are working out ways to begin online classes.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Governor Wolf has ordered all schools across the state to stay closed until at least April 6th. Students in Valley View School District in Lackawanna County have not been in class for more than a week. They will have to wait a little longer. Governor Tom Wolf ordered all schools across the state remain closed until at least April 6th. Colleen Guldi has two children at Valley View High School and two fifth graders as well.

She says, "I can teach the younger ones what they're learning, but the high schoolers, I'm like, you have to help me with this assignment."

Valley View School District has been treating these days off like snow day; students have not been required to work. However, after the Governor extended the statewide closure, district officials are trying to come up with a way to teach classes online.

"Doing that informal review of previously learned information, enrichment, certainly sharing some great resources that are out there," says Valley View's Superintendent, Mike Boccella.

It's much the same story in the Berwick School District. They are also looking to do more formal online classes next week.

Berwick's Superintendent, Wayne Brookhart, says "We're going to provide the best education we possibly can under obviously very challenging circumstances and un-chartered water for all of us."

Parents in Berwick, like Ginny Crake, are looking forward to a more structured learning format for her kids. Crake says, "As a parent, that's a challenge too, just becoming a teacher. I mean but I know that it's important that my students, I mean, my kids are learning and getting what they need to be successful."