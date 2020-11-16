Are more statewide restrictions coming to PA? Philly, NJ, NY, VA have already implemented them

The PA Secretary of Health reminds everyone to take precautions including social distancing and wearing masks

Pennsylvania's Secretary of Health weighed in on questions regarding the possibility of another wave of statewide restrictions as Philadelphia announced new COVID-19 guidelines Monday, along with multiple surrounding states.

"We have no plans to go back to the red, yellow, green, or any type of schema such as that," said Dr. Rachel Levine.

She stressed everyone can help prevent the spread of the virus and help prevent the need for any further restrictions by following health and safety guidelines which include the enforcement of masks and indoor capacity limits. She also noted that people who have been exposed to COVID-19 need to answer questions from contact tracers including if they have been to a business or been part of a large gathering within the past 14 days prior to the onset of symptoms. She said that information can be life-saving.

"More and more people are not providing this information as part of the case investigations," she said. "That's a real challenge for us."

Philadelphia announced Monday restrictions on gatherings and businesses that include moving high schools and colleges to online instruction only. It also banned indoor dining. New COVID-19 restrictions were also announced Monday in New Jersey, with further restrictions already put in place in the past week in New York and Virginia as well.

Pennsylvania reported 4,476 new cases of Covid-19 Monday with 5,199 new cases from Sunday for total of 269,613. Dr. Levine said the state is now seeing a higher rise in case counts than it has since the pandemic began.

"We are concerned about even small gatherings and we really, as much as possible, want people to remain inside their households," said Dr. Levine.

Levine also asked everyone to skip holiday gatherings this year both large and small.

"I know that that is an enormous sacrifice over thanksgiving, over Christmas, over Hanukkah, over Kwanzaa, over New Years. But, that's what we need to do to be able to stand united to stop the spread of this virus," she said.

On Monday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced an Executive Order retightening restrictions on gatherings.

BREAKING: I’m signing an Executive Order RETIGHTENING restrictions on gatherings to help stop the spread of #COVID19.



Effective tomorrow:

👥Indoor gatherings are limited to a MAXIMUM of 10 people



Effective Nov 23rd:

👥Outdoor gatherings are limited to a MAXIMUM of 150 people — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 16, 2020

The following indoor gatherings may continue under the current rules – limited to 25% of a room’s capacity, up to 150 people:

☑️Religious services/celebrations and political events

☑️Weddings

☑️Funerals/memorial services

☑️Performances — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 16, 2020

New COVID-19 restrictions also started today in Virginia. Gov. Ralph Northam announced statewide rules that include a reduction in public and private social gatherings (indoor and outdoor) from 250 to 25, a mask mandate that includes ages 5 and up, a stop to alcohol sales at 10 p.m., and the closing of bars and restaurants by midnight.

Last week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced new restrictions for bars, restaurants and gyms in New York state that went into effect on Friday.

NYS is taking action to stop the spread in response to rising COVID numbers.



Any establishment with a state liquor license, including bars and restaurants, must close at 10pm.



Gyms must also close at 10pm.



These new statewide rules will take effect Friday, 10pm. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 11, 2020

New York follows the science.



We know indoor gatherings and parties are a major source of COVID spread.



To slow the spread, NYS will limit indoor gatherings at private residences to 10 people.



This limit takes effect Friday at 10pm. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 11, 2020

Pennsylvania has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases but has not yet enacted any new restrictions. Daily cases counts have been reported as follows:

Nov. 14: 5,551

Nov. 13: 5,531

Nov 12: 5,488

Nov. 11: 5,456