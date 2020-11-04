PA Health Officials: Please don't drive to state parks, nature trails for exercise

The State Department of Health is discouraging people from traveling to state parks for exercise.

SCRANTON, Pa. — State health officials said today it discourages people from driving to state parks and other nature trails to get exercise because those trips could lead to other stops that could spread COVID-19.

Apparently, people aren’t heeding that warning, at least at popular trails in Scranton.

According to Pennsylvania American Water, so many people are driving to Lake Scranton for exercise, that the utility company is temporarily closing some parts of the trail starting Monday.

Despite it being a blustery, bitter cold day, people still drove out to Lake Scranton to get exercise by walking the trails.



Between being stuck inside their homes and no gyms being open due to COVID-19, walking along nature trails is one way for folks to work out.



"Since I can't go anywhere else, I like to just get out and go for a walk, my cousin and I like to social distancing walk and see the lake,” said Nora McGrath from Dunmore. “It's something to do.”

But Pennsylvania American Water says some people are not sticking to the trails and are leaving behind litter, putting employees and delivery drivers at risk.

So, part of the loop near the water treatment facility will be off limits starting Monday.

“I can understand that they, what they're doing now because I've heard stories about people coming up here and like you said, trashing it,” said Jim Castagnaro from Scranton, who has walked Lake Scranton since he was a child.