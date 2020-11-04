PA Health Officials: Please don't drive to state parks, nature trails for exercise

SCRANTON, Pa. — State health officials said today it discourages people from driving to state parks and other nature trails to get exercise because those trips could lead to other stops that could spread COVID-19.
Apparently, people aren’t heeding that warning, at least at popular trails in Scranton.
According to Pennsylvania American Water, so many people are driving to Lake Scranton for exercise, that the utility company is temporarily closing some parts of the trail starting Monday.
Despite it being a blustery, bitter cold day, people still drove out to Lake Scranton to get exercise by walking the trails.
Between being stuck inside their homes and no gyms being open due to COVID-19, walking along nature trails is one way for folks to work out.
"Since I can't go anywhere else, I like to just get out and go for a walk, my cousin and I like to social distancing walk and see the lake,” said Nora McGrath from Dunmore. “It's something to do.”
But Pennsylvania American Water says some people are not sticking to the trails and are leaving behind litter, putting employees and delivery drivers at risk.
So, part of the loop near the water treatment facility will be off limits starting Monday.
“I can understand that they, what they're doing now because I've heard stories about people coming up here and like you said, trashing it,” said Jim Castagnaro from Scranton, who has walked Lake Scranton since he was a child.
And now the state health department is discouraging people from driving to places such as state parks and walking trails.
That would include the popular Lackawanna River Heritage Trail in Scranton.
Stephen Decker is still going to drive here from his home in Scranton but he also plans to take precautions.
“If you're going to come out walk the trails, wear a mask or at least just come by yourself and not with your friends,” said Decker.
People say getting out of their homes to come walk these nature trails isn't just for exercise, it's for the well-being of their mental health.
“Mental health and you have to get outside, you have to get your exercise, you have to do something, you can't be cooped up in the house all day,” said McGrath. “And I feel like if people just respect the laws that we have, it could just work out for everyone.”