U.S. Senate hopefuls debate in Harrisburg

The long-awaited debate between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman heated up in Harrisburg Tuesday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The long-awaited face-to-face debate between Dr. Oz and Lieutenant Governor Fetterman finally happened at a tv station in Harrisburg.

And Fetterman immediately addressed the topic at hand.

"I had a stroke. He's never let me forget that. I'm going to miss some words. Mush some words together. But it knocked me down, and I'm going to get back up," said Fetterman.

Fetterman had closed captioning to help him process the questions.

He often answered haltingly.

Oz ignored his opponent's health during the hourlong debate but attacked his for so-called radical positions on things like crime, immigration, and raising the minimum wage.

"John Fetterman thinks the minimum wage is his weekly allowance from his parents. He isn't cognizant of the real challenges of business owners who have to balance that with employees," said Oz.

Two issues that provoked testy exchanges were energy and abortion.

On energy.

"John Fetterman has gone after the energy industry. He's called it a stain on Pennsylvania and argued we have to ban fracking," said Oz.

"He has never met an oil company he doesn't swipe right about. He has never been able to stand up for working families in Pennsylvania," said Oz.

On abortion, Oz stated his position that individual states should be able to determine their own laws and criticized Fetterman for what he believes is a misrepresentation.

"2010 running tens of millions of dollars in ads claiming I'm against all abortions when he knows that's not right, claiming I'll be strict with Pennsylvania when he knows that's not honest," said Oz.

"RVW for me should be the law. He celebrated when RVW went down. And my campaign would fight for RVW and codify it into law, said Oz.