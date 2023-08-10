Team Allied Services and You

You're invited to join us in supporting more milestones in rehab for stroke survivors, children with developmental disabilities, mental health services and more.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — For the 14th year, WNEP-TV is teaming up with major sponsors, volunteer runners, and you to raise funds and awareness for Allied Services.

Every year, runners volunteer to independently train and raise funds as they pledge to complete the TCS New York City Marathon—one of the largest charity efforts in the country, where thousands come together to support the causes nearest to their hearts.

You're invited to join us in supporting more milestones in rehab for stroke survivors, more firsts for children with developmental disabilities, more precious memories for hospice patients, more lives restored for mental health sufferers.

Team Members:

Jennifer Ducharme of Shavertown ran through the five boroughs of New York City as a member of Team Allied Services. Initially, she thought this was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, with emphasis on the "once."

"I do remember saying to my mom after, 'I don't know if I'm going to do this again.' And she said, 'You don't have to decide right now.' But here we are," Ducharme said.

Ducharme is one of many members of Team Allied Services who volunteer to train and run a marathon and raise money for Allied Services.

"I did it once, and it was a long, hard day, and I said, 'OK, I'm good.' And then we did the check reveal later that week at Allied. I remember it was very early.; I was very tired. And I thought, 'No way, no way am I doing this again.' And there was a gentleman there who was patient, and he demonstrated the use of the exoskeleton, and I started crying on live TV, and I knew right there and then I would be back the next year."

This is Ducharme's third time joining this team, making life-changing therapy possible for thousands in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

"You never know—is it going to be you, a family member, or a friend who's going to need the services? So, to know that I was able to make a contribution to help other people that's very near and dear to my heart. And again, one of the reasons why I keep coming back every year."

Steve Davidowitz came to Allied Services 14 years ago after running the NYC Marathon twice. He says he knew Allied Services would be a great fit for a charity spot in this event, so they started, and the rest is history.

"Northeastern Pennsylvania is an exceptionally philanthropic area. That's a fact. You see it relative to other areas in the country. They don't have the grassroots fundraising capacity of what happens here. You may not think it, but it's a fact it's a tremendous philanthropic area here," said Davidowitz, a Dallas resident and member of Team Allied Services.

"We started as a community-level charity with five spots. Then we went to bronze with 20 spots. Now we're silver with 50 spots," Davidowitz said. "It's very easy to recruit runners from all over the country if need be. But this year in our team, we have runners from Texas, New Jersey, we have one runner coming in from the Philippines, many runners from the New York City area."

Fundraising Events:

The next big event for Team Allied Services and You is the 5K & All-Abilities Walk presented by Aon and Quantum Rehab.

The event is set for Saturday, August 12, at Memorial Stadium in Scranton. Registration starts at 8 a.m.

5k & All-Abilities Walk You're Invited! Join us for an uplifting event celebrating people of all ages and abilities. Learn more at: https://tinyurl.com/n533yxp9 Posted by Allied Services on Friday, August 4, 2023

Your contributions at work:

The following devices below were purchased from funds raised through the charity campaign.

Some of the money remaining will be used for future investments in technology to help Allied continue to make "miracles in rehab" happen every day.

Allied Services will introduce this device to help people with a wide range of conditions, including stroke, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, leg injuries, and sports injuries.

The Alter-G Anti-Gravity Treadmill™ technology empowers people to move in new ways and without pain – to recover mobility, improve wellness, and enhance physical performance. Whether you want to get back to life as quickly as possible after orthopedic injury or surgery, or you want to gain strength and endurance while managing a neurological condition, chronic disease, or obesity – AlterG can give you new power to achieve your goals.

Allied Services will introduce this device, the Rendever Virtual Reality, to residents in our personal care facilities.

Description: Rendever is overcoming social isolation through the power of virtual reality and shared experiences. Customized reminiscence therapy tools allow residents to take a stroll down memory lane by revisiting their childhood home, wedding location, or anywhere else from their past. The technology provides opportunities for residents to virtually leave the four walls of their community to check off bucket list items and engage with the world in ways they never thought possible.

Allied Services has been using the Bioness Integrated Therapy System (BITS) for a number of years. This latest model has enhanced features that specifically address balance issues in patients. It will be used to help people with balance following stroke, brain injury, neurological conditions, and more.

Description: The Vector Gait & Safety System allows patients to improve strength while addressing muscle weakness. The Bioness Integrated Therapy

System for Balance (BITS Balance) combines visual, cognitive, motor, and balance training into one system, making it a multidisciplinary therapy solution. Across the industry, occupational therapists, physical therapists, and speech therapists are using BITS Balance to train patients with varying degrees of mobility, driving patient outcomes.

To donate and learn more about Team Allied Services, CLICK HERE.