Team Allied Services and You reach the finish line

They've run the miles, and now, they'll get to see how much it was all worth.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It is the culmination of months of hard work and generosity from people across northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

With the support of WNEP, major sponsors, volunteer runners, and you, Team Allied Services has raised funds and awareness for patients at Allied Services

The team is bigger than ever this year, and they're celebrating reaching that finish line.

Your contributions at work:

The following devices below were purchased from funds raised through the 2021 charity campaign.

Some of the money remaining will be used for future investments in technology to help Allied continue to make "miracles in rehab" happen every day.

Allied Services will introduce this device to help people with a wide range of conditions, including stroke, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, leg injuries, sports injuries.

The Alter-G Anti-Gravity Treadmill™ technology empowers people to move in new ways and without pain – to recover mobility, improve wellness, and enhance physical performance. Whether you want to get back to life as quickly as possible after orthopedic injury or surgery, or you want to gain strength and endurance while managing a neurological condition, chronic disease, or obesity – AlterG can give you new power to achieve your goals.

Allied Services will introduce this device, the Rendever Virtual Reality, to residents in our personal care facilities.

Description: Rendever is overcoming social isolation through the power of virtual reality and shared experiences. Customized reminiscence therapy tools allow residents to take a stroll down memory lane by revisiting their childhood home, wedding location, or anywhere else from their past. The technology provides opportunities for residents to virtually leave the four walls of their community to check off bucket list items and engage with the world in ways they never thought possible.

Allied Services has been using the Bioness Integrated Therapy System (BITS) for a number of years. This latest model has enhanced features that specifically address balance issues in patients. It will be used to help people with balance following stroke, brain injury, neurological conditions, and more.

Description: The Vector Gait & Safety System allows patients to improve strength while addressing muscle weakness. The Bioness Integrated Therapy

System for Balance (BITS Balance) combines visual, cognitive, motor, and balance training into one system, making it a multidisciplinary therapy solution. Across the industry, occupational therapists, physical therapists, and speech therapists are using BITS Balance to train patients with varying degrees of mobility, driving patient outcomes.