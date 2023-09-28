'Lucky' Leo's story | Team Allied Services and You

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress tells us the story of one young man from Mountain Top who is getting back to doing the things he loves, thanks to Allied Services.

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — Runners with Team Allied Services and You will soon go the extra mile to raise money for Allied Services Integrated Health System.

"Oh, it was a beautiful sunny day, absolutely gorgeous day for him to be out on his motorcycle."

It was May 2, 2021, when Linda Kastreva received a phone call no parent wants to receive. A bystander called from her son Leo's phone, saying he was in a horrific motorcycle accident near Mountain Top.

"He hands the phone to Leo, and Leo says, 'I want to let you know, Mom, if I don't make it, I love you.'" And I say, 'Leo, I love you with my whole heart,'" Linda recalled.

Leo Kastreva, 24, was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries to his left leg. The limb was injured so badly that it needed to be amputated.

When Leo woke up a week later at the hospital, he couldn't remember anything from the accident.

"Once I heard everything that was going on, and just looking at me, I couldn't use my arms, my legs, or anything. I was like, 'Am I going to be able to walk again? Or am I ever going to get out of the hospital?'" Leo wondered.

Leo eventually did get out of the hospital and began therapy at Allied Services Transitional Care Unit.

His physical therapist Ray Arzente helping him on the long road to recovery.

"He never wavered," Ray said. "He was always ready to go every morning. We were helping him get dressed and get everything ready for the day, and we worked on strength and mobility."

Leo and his family say they have Allied Services to thank for his progress.

"I know I wouldn't be able to do it without everybody at Allied," Leo said. "They literally helped me get all of my strength back, my walking, my balance. They pretty much taught me how to re-walk."

"The thing I love the best about every therapist that he had along the way—they treated him like a family member. They were just as engaged in his recovery as he was," Linda said.

Now, two years after the accident, Leo is back to doing all of his favorite things.

"I've been doing a lot of golfing in my spare time. I've been doing some traveling. I'm enjoying watching sports. Football is back, so I'm enjoying a lot of those things."

His story is just one of many miracles that happen through rehab at Allied Services.

"I was just lucky to be alive," he added.

Every year, runners volunteer to independently train and raise funds as they pledge to complete the TCS New York City Marathon—one of the largest charity efforts in the country, where thousands come together to support the causes nearest to their hearts.

With the support of WNEP, major sponsors, volunteer runners, and you, Team Allied Services will continue to raise funds and awareness for patients at Allied Services.

You're invited to join us in supporting more milestones in rehab for stroke survivors, more firsts for children with developmental disabilities, more precious memories for hospice patients, and more lives restored for mental health sufferers.

To donate and learn more about Team Allied Services, CLICK HERE.

