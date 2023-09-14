Liam's story: Team Allied Services supports therapy for kids

Money raised by runners ahead of the TCS New York City Marathon will go toward Allied Services' pediatric therapy services.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Maintaining pediatric therapy services for kids at Allied Services has been a struggle in recent years, but it means everything to the families it supports.

Doctors didn't think Liam Reznak would walk, let alone dance.

"They gave us a picture (that) he may be wheelchair-bound for life and didn't know where his cognitive skills would be. However, he's thriving, he's happy, and he loves coming here," Kristen Reznak, Liam's mother.

Liam's been coming to Allied Services in Wilkes-Barre for physical therapy since he was 2 years old. He's now 7 and has far surpassed his doctor's initial expectations.

Liam suffered a stroke shortly after birth, which led to cerebral palsy that affects his right side. His short life has been filled with surgeries and specialist appointments.

This weekly therapy appointment is a welcome reprieve for parents Kristen and Bill.

"He's a frequent flyer to Philadelphia to go to many specialists—neurology, cardiology, pediatric development, et cetera. And he was eligible for physical therapy down there as well. However, coming here and just the 15-minute jaunt made it a lot quicker. We're in Philadelphia enough. This makes our life easier, by far," Kristen said.

Kristen calls Liam's therapist, Jean Bohanan, a miracle worker. The two have been working together for years, and Jean loves seeing how far Liam has come.

"For Liam, he was really shy when he was little. He was really clingy to Mom, didn't want to separate. Now, to see him run down the hall and want to come to therapy and to not be afraid and just be willing to jump in and try new things is wonderful to see," Jean said.

All Liam wants is to try new things and keep up with his two big brothers.

"He's very stubborn, very stubborn. He wants to be able to do what he can for himself."

And the therapists at Allied are going to make sure it's all possible for him.

"I think the door's wide open for Liam. I think whatever Liam wants to do, he will be able to do," Jean said. "We may need to modify some things for him. Right now, he wants to be an altar boy, so we may need to modify some things so that he can use both hands to participate. It's possible; we may need to modify some things."

And that calls for a happy dance.

Every year, runners volunteer to independently train and raise funds as they pledge to complete the TCS New York City Marathon—one of the largest charity efforts in the country, where thousands come together to support the causes nearest to their hearts.

With the support of WNEP, major sponsors, volunteer runners, and you, Team Allied Services will continue to raise funds and awareness for patients at Allied Services.

You're invited to join us in supporting more milestones in rehab for stroke survivors, more firsts for children with developmental disabilities, more precious memories for hospice patients, and more lives restored for mental health sufferers.

To donate and learn more about Team Allied Services, CLICK HERE.