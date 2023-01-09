French fry fundraiser for Team Allied Services

SCRANTON, Pa. — For years, the Mueller Family McDonald's has partnered with Team Allied Services to help the health system keep changing lives.
Starting Friday until the 30th, 25 cents from each large fry order will go towards Allied Services.
19 locations throughout Susquehanna, Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Lehigh counties are taking part.
Allied services helps stroke survivors, children and adults with disabilities, and more.
"To be able to help or provide funds for Allied Services and their pediatrics is really important to our mission here. So, we're super excited; last year was our best fundraiser yet, so we're hoping again that this year we can top those numbers," said Christina Curran, owner of Mueller Family McDonald's.
Last year, the partnership raised over $30,000.
Organizers hope to exceed that amount this year.
