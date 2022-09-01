French fries for Team Allied

Starting Friday, a portion of large french fry sales at 17 area McDonald's will benefit Team Allied.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Starting Friday, the golden arches at 17 McDonald's locations in our area will mean more than just a place to get a meal.

"We are selling large french fries, and a portion of those, the proceeds will actually go towards Allied Services and the cause," said department manager Hope Latlip.

McDonald's locations owned by the Mueller family are sponsors once again for this year's Team Allied campaign.

"It's an extraordinary partnership. The Mueller family McDonald's, they have 17 locations from Allentown throughout northeast Pennsylvania and their three new locations in the northern tier. So to have that kind of reach, so that those communities realize what Allied Services means to those communities in terms of the partnership, and for them to fundraise on our behalf is an exciting partnership," said Jim Brogna with Allied Services.

Behind some of that fundraising at the location on North Keyser Avenue in Scranton is Chrissy Papi.

"If they want a medium, I'd be like, 'Hey, would you like to round up? You know, I mean, upgrade to a large fry for Allied Services?' That won't be a problem. That will not be a problem. I'm very good at doing that. Because I'm very good with customers," she says, after working at McDonald's for 32 years.

But there's more to it for Chrissy than just customer service.

"My little grandson Brent has cerebral palsy. And it was through Allied that gave him the confidence and the boost to get him to where he is today. And I think it's absolutely wonderful. He's the man he is because of Allied. Like, they got him out of his shell. It's wonderful," said Chrissy.

"The relationship Allied Services with McDonald's and the Mueller family restaurants has been decades long. Their care for pediatrics, what they do for kids in the community, and especially for children with disabilities at Allied Services has been extraordinary," said Brogna. "I would say our relationship probably has netted a fundraiser over hundreds of thousands of dollars since our relationship started, and it's so excited to kick off with this french fry campaign on Friday."

Don't like french fries? No problem. You can purchase a Team Allied wristband at these McDonald's locations for $2. Proceeds help Allied, and you get a coupon for a free cheeseburger that doesn't expire.

"You would never think you can raise that kind of money and all that little bit of money when it all adds up, helps all these children, and I think it's a wonderful, wonderful thing," said Chrissy.

These opportunities are only available at Mueller Family McDonald's in Scranton, Old Forge, Dickson City, Carbondale, Honesdale, Eynon, Clarks Summit, Hanover Township, Shavertown, Wyoming, Mountain Top, Lehigh Street (Allentown), South Bethlehem, Tunkhannock, Montrose, New Milford, and Hallstead.