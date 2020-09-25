Some sweet support for Ryan's Run 11

DUNMORE, Pa. — Some sweet support for WNEP's Ryan's Run 11 from dozens of workers at a chocolate company based in Lackawanna County. Employees at Gertrude Hawk Chocolates in Dunmore took time Friday afternoon to rally behind Ryan's Run by wearing this year's shirt and going on a one mile walk.

"We had 88 employees. They came out during their one hour lunch today to help us recognize Ryan's Run," said Sarah Gerrity, Gertrude Hawk H.R. Manager. "Even during these trying times, we care about our community. We wanted to step up as much as possible. We're proud to be involved with Ryan's Run and Allied Services."



Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey, who spearheads Ryan's Run, also stopped by to chat with employees and thank them for their support here at Gertrude Hawk Chocolates in Lackawanna County.