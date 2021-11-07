Ryan's Run takes on New York City Marathon

The Marathon was downsized due to the pandemic - about 30,000 people participated.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — A number of people from Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania were in a New York state of mind on Sunday - and it was all to benefit Ryan's Run.

It was all part of the 50th Anniversary of the TCS New York City Marathon.

Sunday's race in the big apple featured about 33,000 runners instead of the usual 50,000 due to the pandemic through New York's five boroughs.

The Marathon ended in Central Park.

Although Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey was unable to run this year due to a knee injury, WNEP's Ryan's Run team members were still out representing.

Ryan's Run benefits kids and adults with disabilities at Allied Services.