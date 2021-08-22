New summer date and location planned for WNEP's Ryan's Run 5K & All Abilities Walk: Registration now open!

The community event billed as the "Super Bowl" of sorts for WNEP's Ryan's Run will take place in late August instead of October this year.

BLAKELY, Pa. — As WNEP-TV's Ryan's Run gets set to launch this summer, there are a lot of fun, new, and exciting changes on tap.

The charity campaign is gearing up for year 12. WNEP's Ryan's Run is led by Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey.

Money raised throughout the fundraiser benefits kids and adults with disabilities at Allied Services, one of our area's largest nonprofits.

The actual "run" portion of Ryan's Run is when our charity team members take a trek in the TCS NYC Marathon in November.

Official Kick-off For RR12

WNEP's Ryan's Run 12 officially launches Thursday afternoon, August 19, live from Mohegan Sun Pocono near Wilkes-Barre as part of "Party on the Patio." Newswatch 16 will bring you more on that happening as it nears.

But first, we are signing up people now for our other big community event listed below.

New Location & Date (Sunday, August 22) for WNEP's Ryan's Run 5K & All-Abilities Walk

Right now, our charity campaign is rallying people across Northeastern & Central Pennsylvania to sign up for WNEP's Ryan's Run 5K & All-Abilities Walk. Normally, this event takes place in October.

But new this year, our special events team is heating things up and holding this happening on August 22, 2021, at a new venue. Pre-Registration is required, see below. No same-day race registration will be allowed.

WNEP's Ryan's Run 5K & All-Abilities Walk is considered the "Super Bowl" of sorts for our campaign. It involves both runners and walkers in the community who can take part in a family-friendly race. Those participants are then encouraged to stick around and cheer on patients from Allied Services as they achieve new milestones in our "All-Abilities Walk."

The 2021 5k & All Abilities Walk is sponsored by Aon and Quantum Rehab. The event still promises the same uplifting and positive vibes, but this year at a new location.

New Venue:

Blakely Borough Recreational Complex, Keystone Ave, Peckville - google map location

New Date! Sunday, August 22, 2021

New Price! Registration for adults 15 yrs and older is $30 and includes an official Ryan's Run exercise shirt (see example below).

5K RUN/WALK, 9:00 a.m. at Blakely Borough Recreational Complex

The 5K run/walk will take place along a section of the scenic Lackawanna River Heritage Trail. The race starts and ends in the Blakely Borough Recreational Complex. View the course HERE.

Pre-registration only. No race-day registration. Registration closes on August 20.

Adults and children 15 yrs and older - registration cost is $30 and includes a RR12 shirt.

Children 14 yrs and under - registration cost is $10 and does not include a RR12 shirt.

Bib & shirt pick-up starts at 8:00 a.m. on race day.

Age group awards for 60+, 50-59, 40-49, 30-39, 19-29, 18-15 and NEW, 14 and under





ALL-ABILITIES WALK DETAILS - 10:00 a.m. at Blakely Borough Recreational Complex

Join us for a FREE all-abilities walk to celebrate the hard work and achievements of individuals with disabilities. The walk is open to all ages and abilities. It will take place on a paved, looped track inside the Blakely Borough Recreational Complex following the 5K. The loop includes one incline.

The complex features Disability Parking at the Riverside Drive entrance and the Keystone Ave entrance to the complex. An accessible port-a-potty will be on site. For more details contact Charlotte Wright at 570.348.1275.

The History of WNEP's Ryan's Run

WNEP's Ryan’s Run is a charity campaign spearheaded by Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey.

The motto for Ryan’s Run is Inspiring Fitness, Challenging Disability, Changing Lives.

Money raised from WNEP’s Ryan's Run is earmarked to help Allied Services purchase cutting-edge rehabilitation technology to change lives here at home.

Allied Services is one of our area’s largest nonprofits with a mission of “providing miracles in rehab.”

Donate Early & Score Your Shirt

Our charity team is made up of 70 runners from across Northeastern & Central Pennsylvania. The team raises cash for our cause now through November through various community fundraisers. You can also donate online. View Ryan Leckey's fundraising page here.

A $30 donation or more gets you the latest RR12 gear. All of the money raised stays in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Please contact Peggy Ford at 570-348-1407 or pford@allied-services.org with any questions regarding shirt deliveries.

DONATIONS CAN ALSO BE MAILED TO:

Allied Services Foundation

c/o WNEP's Ryan's Run

100 Abington Executive Park

Clarks Summit, PA 18411

HAVE A QUESTION?

Contact Charlotte Wright via email at cwrigh@allied-services.org or 570-348-1275.

Volunteer Opportunities

There are a number of volunteer opportunities with WNEP's Ryan's Run over the course of the campaign. Head to THIS LINK to learn more.

FEW FUN FACTS ABOUT WNEP'S RYAN’S RUN:

Ryan’s Run earned the silvery charity status by the New York Road Runners. The status puts our campaign on the same level as internationally respected organizations such as UNICEF.

This year’s runners were chosen during the winter months through applications submitted through WNEP and Allied.

To date, WNEP's Ryan’s Run has raised more than $4 million to help kids and adults with disabilities throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania.