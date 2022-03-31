Run with purpose: join WNEP's Ryan's Run team in 2022 & help change lives across our area

It's an update story months in the making. Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey highlights how to get involved in year 13 and shows how last year's funds are being used today.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's an update story that's been many weeks in the making.

After year 12 of WNEP's Ryan's Run last fall raised $507,054.00, today, Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey is following the money as promised.

Ryan wanted to show our family of viewers how their donations to the campaign in 2021 are being put to use now to help change lives today at Allied Services.

WNEP's Ryan's Run raises money to help change the lives for the better of kids and adults with disabilities served by Allied Services, one of our area's largest nonprofits.

Ryan visited Allied's Scranton campus on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Allied's therapists and leaders joined Ryan to highlight some of the cutting-edge rehabilitation technology so many of you helped make possible from your donations in year 12.

YOUR CONTRIBUTIONS AT WORK:

The following devices below were purchased from funds raised through WNEP's Ryan's Run 12.

Some of the money remaining will be used for future investments in technology to help Allied continue to make "miracles in rehab" happen every day.

Allied Services will introduce this device to help people with a wide range of conditions including stroke, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, leg injuries, sports injuries.

The Alter-G Anti-Gravity Treadmill™ technology empowers people to move in new ways and without pain – to recover mobility, improve wellness, and enhance physical performance. Whether you want to get back to life as quickly as possible after orthopedic injury or surgery, or you want to gain strength and endurance while managing a neurological condition, chronic disease, or obesity – AlterG can give you new power to achieve your goals.

Allied Services will introduce this device, the Rendever Virtual Reality, to residents in our personal care facilities.

Description: Rendever is overcoming social isolation through the power of virtual reality and shared experiences. Customized reminiscence therapy tools allow residents to take a stroll down memory lane by revisiting their childhood home, wedding location or anywhere else from their past. The technology provides opportunities for residents to virtually leave the four walls of their community to check off bucket list items and engage with the world in ways they never thought possible.

Allied Services has been using the Bioness Integrated Therapy System (BITS) for a number of years. This latest model has enhanced features that specifically address balance issues in patients. It will be used to help people with balance following stroke, brain injury, neurological conditions and more.

Description: The Vector Gait & Safety System allows patients to improve strength, while addressing muscle weakness. The Bioness Integrated Therapy

System for Balance (BITS Balance) combines visual, cognitive, motor, and balance training into one system, making it a multidisciplinary therapy solution. Across the industry, occupational therapists, physical therapists, and speech therapists are using BITS Balance to train patients with varying degrees of mobility, driving patient outcomes.

RUN WITH A PURPOSE:

Join WNEP's Ryan's Run Team For Year 13

If you applied for the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon "lottery," but didn't get a spot, here's your chance!

It's a way for runners across our area to run the world famous marathon in the Big Apple and help change lives in our area at the same time.

2022 TCS New York City Marathon Updates:

The TCS New York City Marathon will return at full capacity in 2022 for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak, New York Road Runners announced. That means 50,000 runners will once again toe the line on November 6 at the world's largest marathon.

Many thousands of people attempt to get a spot in the marathon by taking part in a random drawing, the results of which were announced on March 30, 2022.

If you didn't get selected in the drawing, you can still secure a spot by running for a charity such as WNEP's Ryan's Run.

HOW TO SIGN UP FOR OUR TEAM IN 2022: