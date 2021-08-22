Celebrating every step: WNEP's Ryan's Run 5K and All-Abilities Walk

If you couldn't make it to the event on Sunday, there are still chances to get involved.

Sunday marked the “Super Bowl” of sorts for WNEP’s Ryan’s Run.

One of our charity campaign’s biggest community happenings played out on Sunday morning in Lackawanna County.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey helps spearhead the fundraising efforts and shows us why the event was a moment many have been training for, for months.

Whether it was a single step or a few miles, there was so much meaning behind it all.

“This is our fourth year, and just seeing everyone’s accomplishments they make is so overwhelming!” said Allasondra Dixon of Taylor.

Goals that kids and adults with disabilities set during therapy at Allied Services and then achieve out here.



“And we can all celebrate their successes,” said Jim Brogna with Allied Services.

All part of WNEP’s Ryan’s Run 5K and All-Abilities Walk.

“I liked it! Cause I can have fun and roll around in my wheelchair,” said Jake Olmsted, 9, of Dallas.

Evelyn was born with spina bifida - she continues to go to Allied to strengthen the muscles that she can.

“Allied Services has been a godsend for us,” said Dixon.

And new this year, as part of the eighth annual 5K and All-Abilities, a new venue: Blakely Borough Recreation Complex in Lackawanna County.

“It’s pretty electric. There are high-end elite runners. There are walkers, run/walkers, a bit of everybody coming together,” said Gareth Henderson of Wilkes-Barre.

Although Melba Anderson of Cresco wasn’t among the 255 5K participants, she was there to cheer them all on.

Melba said this was her way to show some love for Allied Services since the nonprofit has really been there for her grandson.

“He’s receiving therapy for a spinal injury. I wanted to support this cause, not just for him but for others as well. Because when you have a team that works together for the common good – it’s a great thing,” said Anderson.

And coming together to improve the lives and kids and adults with disabilities at Allied Services is why our charity team of 63 runners will continue to raise funds before taking a trek in the TCS New York City Marathon this November.

While that race will have our feet in the big apple, our hearts are always back home with the patients at Allied – the meaning behind our miles.

If you could not make it to the event in Lackawanna County, there’s still time to get involved in making a difference in the campaign.

For more information:

Our charity team is made up of 70 runners from across Northeastern & Central Pennsylvania. The team raises cash for our cause now through November through various community fundraisers. You can also donate online. View Ryan Leckey's fundraising page here.

A $30 donation or more gets you the latest RR12 gear. All of the money raised stays in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Please contact Peggy Ford at 570-348-1407 or pford@allied-services.org with any questions regarding shirt deliveries.

DONATIONS CAN ALSO BE MAILED TO:

Allied Services Foundation

c/o WNEP's Ryan's Run

100 Abington Executive Park

Clarks Summit, PA 18411

HAVE A QUESTION?

Contact Charlotte Wright via email at cwrigh@allied-services.org or 570-348-1275.