Calling all runners! WNEP's Ryan's Run 12 now accepting applications for this fall's charity team to run the TCS New York City Marathon

If you ever wanted to run the world's biggest marathon in the Big Apple, now is your chance! WNEP's Ryan's Run has limited spots available for new team members.

Calling all runners!

If you, a family member, or a friend ever wanted to tackle a marathon, why not run the world’s biggest in the Big Apple this fall?!

You can make that 26.2-mile trek while being a part of WNEP-TV’s Ryan’s Run 12!

The History of WNEP's Ryan's Run

WNEP's Ryan’s Run is a charity campaign that is spearheaded by Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey. View Ryan's fundraising page here.

The motto for Ryan’s Run is Inspiring Fitness, Challenging Disability, Changing Lives.

Money raised from WNEP’s Ryan's Run is earmarked to help Allied Services purchase cutting-edge rehabilitation technology to change lives here at home.

Allied Services is one of our area’s largest nonprofits with a mission of “providing miracles in rehab.”

TEAM REQUIREMENTS

Right now, our charity team has limited spots available for November’s TCS New York City Marathon. It’s a chance to run the 50th anniversary on November 7, 2021, through New York’s five boroughs and help us change lives across our area at the same time.

By joining the Ryan’s Run team, you commit to raising a minimum of $3,500 in support of children and adults with disabilities at Allied Services.

In exchange, we’ll provide you with support, guidance, camaraderie, and the opportunity to change lives. As an official team member, you’ll receive guaranteed entry into the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon and the following benefits:

A personalized training plan

Exclusive swag including race shirt, hat, bottle, bag & more

A customized fundraising webpage

Donor incentives to support your fundraising efforts

Regular team emails & campaign updates

Pre-marathon briefing and social in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, PA

HOW TO APPLY

To sign-up to be a part of our charity team, HEAD HERE to fill out the application.

WAYS TO DONATE

Much of the fundraising for Ryan's Run takes place this fall through several community events that'll happen toward the end of August through November.

But, no need to wait to donate and support the cause.

You can donate to WNEP’s Ryan’s Run and score yourself the newest campaign moisture-wicking workout shirt. Click here! A $30 donation or more gets you the latest RR12 gear. All of the money raised stays in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Please contact Peggy Ford at 570-348-1407 or pford@allied-services.org with any questions regarding shirt deliveries.

DONATIONS CAN ALSO BE MAILED TO:

Allied Services Foundation

c/o WNEP's Ryan's Run

100 Abington Executive Park

Clarks Summit, PA 18411

HAVE A QUESTION?

Contact Charlotte Wright via email at cwrigh@allied-services.org or 570-348-1275.

Volunteer Opportunities

There are a number of volunteer opportunities with WNEP's Ryan's Run over the course of the campaign. Head to this link to learn more.

FEW FUN FACTS ABOUT WNEP'S RYAN’S RUN:

Ryan’s Run earned the silvery charity status by the New York Road Runners. The status puts our campaign on the same level as internationally respected organizations such as UNICEF.

This year’s runners were chosen during the winter months through applications submitted through WNEP and Allied.

To date, WNEP's Ryan’s Run has raised $3.2 million to help kids and adults with disabilities throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania.