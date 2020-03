Washing our hands is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic but it can be difficult to visualize why. Meteorologist John Hickey shows us.

MOOSIC, Pa. — We've been hearing a lot of about washing our hands as one of the best ways to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but how do you show that visually what that's like?

Well, there's really an easy experiment that you can do at home with your kids It's a great way to visualize how this whole thing works.