Power to Save: Rain water

Heavy rain can help with the drought but not all of that rain soaks into the ground and run off can pollute our waterways.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Using rain barrels is an effective way to manage storm water runoff. They are also useful in times like these when rain has been hard to come by.

"We're in a good bit of a drought. I think the Lackawanna River is as dry as I've seen it in 40 years," said Bernie McGurl, LRCA Director.

Thanks to a grant from the Penn State Extension Master Watershed Program - Bernie's Lackawanna River Conservation Association office in Scranton is giving out 18 rain barrels Monday, October 5 and Tuesday, October .

"We've got the kits here we'll show them how to drill the holes, how to put it together, and off they go."

We had Bernie show us step-by-step how to setup these rain barrels.

"We'll just lay it all out here."

You start by drilling a hole in your gutter.

"You'd drill this hole here. Then this whole unit gets squeezed inside."

Then you connect that hose into the top of your rain barrel.

"We recommend that you not just put it on the ground. But maybe if you've got a couple of cinder blocks to mount it on."

Last step, drill a hole in the bottom.

"You can use it to fill a bucket, or a watering can, or a small hose."

Another way to help with storm water runoff is to create a rain garden near your home. Rain gardens help prevent that storm water from rushing right down into the river.

"Create a shallow depression, put plants in there that like to get their feet wet. They can help soak up some of that rain water and divert your rain leaders into that area."

Due to the limited availability you will need to register for your rain barrel in advance. Pickup times for rain barrels on Monday October 5th and Tuesday October 6th is between 5:30 and 7:00 PM. It will run you 25 bucks for the rain barrel kit.