Power to Save: Viewers share tips for saving money on meat

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — With the prices of so many things going up, many people are looking for ways to save.

With the help of social media, we can learn from each other ways to find deals. Jon Meyer went to Facebook to get some help from WNEP viewers. They responded in a big way. He put the focus on where people are finding the best deals on meat products. That has opened a discussion of many possibilities.

Some people are suggesting going to local farms and butchers and buying a quarter or half cow of beef. They said if you have extra freezer space, this is a way to save money, lock in the price of the meat now and help local farmers. While that can be a lot of meat, there are people who also posted that they go in on the purchase with friends or family to share the product and cost.

Other people are giving specific stores and prices they are finding on various meat products, including chicken, ground beef and bacon. There is also a discussion of shopping strategies that can help save on grocery bills.