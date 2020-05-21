Power To Save: Green commuting

There's an organization serving parts of our region that rewards you for making green commutes.

Using a carpool is one way to make your commute green.

"Our goal is to take vehicles off the road. What we're doing is we're encouraging people to use green commutes," said Eric Ziegmont from Commuter Services of Pennsylvania. Ziegmont and Michele Scribbick from Schuylkill County spoke to Newswatch 16 about their organization's approach to green commuting.

"Anytime we take a vehicle off the road, we're improving the road conditions, we're improving the traffic conditions, and we're improving the air quality in the region," Ziegmont said.

Commuter Services of Pennsylvania gives incentives for making green commutes -- basically anything other than one person in a car.

"We have a rewards program with over 2,000 coupons that are free, you just buy them with your points. So, you get 1,000 points just for signing up," Ziegmont explained.

You earn 100 points each way for every green commute that you make, regardless of distance. The only requirement is that you have a destination. Sorry, that walk around the block doesn't count.

"You have to be 18 years or older to sign up for our free services. You have to either live in, work in, or go to school in one of the 13 counties that we service."

Commuter Services of Pennsylvania serves Carbon, Monroe, Pike, and Schuylkill Counties in our area.

Walking to the store to pick up a few things, that counts as a green commute, too.

"Not only does it pertain to work, but it pertains to your personal life as well," Michele Scribbick said.

With every green commute you log, the website and app will show you how much of an impact you've had.

"If people could just look for a second and see what they're saving in gas, in emissions, removing our carbon footprint on the earth is pretty awesome, too. They can see how much they're saving by doing these green commutes," said Scribbick.

You can start earning points towards those coupons now by logging your telecommutes but Commuter Services of Pennsylvania officials also want you to keep this free service in mind for the future.

"Once we go back to a new norm, we want to make sure everyone knows about our resources. We can help people connect and find rides, reliable transportation," Scribbick added.