Why Joe rides | Go Joe 26

Newswatch 16's Jon Meyer takes us behind the scenes at St. Joseph's Center.

SCRANTON, Pa. — WNEP has proudly watched Joe Snedeker ride all week—the crowds, the chickens, the communities rallying around him and St. Joseph's Center.

But we'd like to introduce you to someone else on a bike—Eleana. She's one of the residents at St. Joseph's Center. She's one of the reasons Joe rides.

"Eleana just started using her therapy bike. But it's increasing her confidence; she's doing really well."

The money Go Joe has raised over the years has helped expand programs to give residents like Eleana better lives, allowing caregivers to offer a taste of normalcy, despite the many challenges.

"Some days aren't easy, but I enjoy what we do, especially knowing we make just a little impact in all their lives, that makes me feel good," said Don Jacobs, host of WNEP's Pennsylvania Outdoor Life.

Darren was born premature, weighing less than two pounds. But now, he's thriving.

His parents credit St. Joseph's Center's Trinity Child Care Center. It's a medical day care; children with special needs get the therapy, treatments, and care needed so mom and dad can go to work.

"They treat him like family. I wouldn't want anything less."

"I can tell that they love him. It's not just a job to them. They are passionate about what they do."

And meet Matt. He and Colby live at one of St. Joseph's Center's group homes.

"Matt will play basketball until your fingers are bleeding. And Colby, he'll always do whatever I'm down to do. He always says yes."

These are places where they have fun but also learn ways to care for themselves and each other, with staff helping nurture that and themselves.